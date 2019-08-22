OGUNQUIT, Maine — Agatha Christie was no slacker. In her 85 years on earth, she wrote 66 mystery novels and dozens of short stories, and thanks to her enormous popularity—her books have sold hundreds of millions of copies--she could have retired in the middle of her career and never worked another day. Yet she stayed at the typewriter.

Among her most popular books is “Murder on the Orient Express,” which features the vain, mustachioed sleuth Hercule Poirot, described as “a ridiculous-looking little man,” and a rich cast of characters riding on the famed train that chugged across Europe. The novel came out in 1934 and has never gone out of print. It’s been made into two feature films, but had not been adapted for the stage until a few years ago. Now it’s being presented at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Want to know who the murderer is? Well, we won’t tell you; you’ll have to go see the play. Want to know how the production came together and what’s it like to put on? Watch our conversation with three of the show’s stars. They play a huge role in making this train run.

For ticket information, click here.