Every two weeks we need to get a little in the know about what's new & what's not. The minds of Bull Moose have their fingers in the pie of hipster knowledge and gaming goods. This time is no different. From a sleepy, (that's the point) lullaby album from Christina Perri written about her daughter, it's so cute it kinda hurts, to the take it home release of Halloween (2018) the original thriller scare score from John Carpenter. Here's what these guys think you should have. And it's kid friendly, for a spell at least.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

If you’ve been around kids in the last ten years, you’ve at least seen the popular Goosebumps books. In this sequel, Jack Black still plays the books’ author, R. L. Stine, but the kids are different. Slappy The Dummy (a ventriloquist’s dummy from the books) is the bad “guy” again. It’s a PG movie so it’s not all the scary.

When Goosebumps is over, brush teeth and put on this CD.

Christina Perri – Songs for Carmella: Lullabies & Sing-Alongs CD

People might remember “Jar of Hearts” from her first album. It’s OK if you don’t. That was back in 2010. She had a daughter last January, so this, her third album, is for her.

After the kids are gone, including ones that won’t listen to lullabies, you can put on

Halloween (2018)

This takes place in 2018. Michael Myers (the villain from the 1978 Halloween) escapes and starts killing people again. He goes after a grown Jamie-Lee Curtis, who was the only survivor from the original movie. It’s good, which is incredible because it’s the 11th movie in the franchise. That’s probably because, John Carpenter, the original director and soundtrack guy, was involved.

The Old Man and the Gun

If Halloween doesn’t work for you, you can watch Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek n The Old Man and the Gun. People were kind of split on this movie, but if you’re a Redford fan, you’ll like this.

Purple Image – Purple Image

This is a reissue of an obscure funky psychedelic rock album recorded by a Cleveland band in 1970. You would pay at least $150 for an original copy if you could find one. Collectors know who this is because bands like Living Colour and Fishbone said it influenced them. There weren’t a lot of bands that mixed psychedelic rock and funk like this. Purple Image is like a mix between Jimi Hendrix and Sly & The Family Stone.

To make this even rarer, 100 copies were pressed on clear vinyl and you can only get those at Bull Moose.