PORTLAND, Maine — Are you the kind of person who panics when your child asks you to help with homework? Well, there's an app for that. Quite a few, actually. Rich Brooks with Flyte New Media pulled a few options to discuss with us on 207.

Rich, you've rounded up some of the best, what have we got?

One of the most popular and respected apps out there is Khan Academy. It's free and offers thousands of interactive exercises, videos, and articles followed by quizzes, and tests with instant feedback, all for free.

Anything for people who want to create their own study tools?

One good option is Quizlet. Flashcards and study tools. You can find pre-made flashcard sets or make your own and share them with friends. These flashcards can also be used for study games as well as writing and spelling exercises.

Free with in-app purchases to get rid of ads and add features.

Do you have anything for when you're stuck on a problem and you need help?

Mathway allows you to type your problem in or point your camera and snap a picture of the problem to receive instant free answers and detailed step-by-step solutions for basic math/pre-algebra, algebra, trigonometry/precalculus, calculus, & statistics.

Free, but you'll need to pay to view the steps.

A lot of learning these days tends to be group based...anything that is more social than what we've seen so far?

GoConqr allows you to connect and collaborate with friends, classmates or even students on the other side of the world. You can join in with Learning Groups on different study topics, share and post resources and get feedback and advice from other people studying the same subject.

Social is fun, but how about something that plays like a video game? Like Final Fantasy turn based gameplay?

Well, that's a very specific request, but I think I got you covered. One of my co-workers really likes Prodigy, which allows students from grades 1 - 8 to do math problems that actually are built into a turn-based battle video game, where kids can play against computer generated monsters, or battle each other.

It seems like there's a lot of education tools out there.

There are. I actually used Abby Cashman, my new high school intern at Flyte, to do some initial research for me.

She put together this deeper list:

