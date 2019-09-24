SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Yesterday – DVD, Blu-ray

Do you ever wonder what would happen if you went back in time with the knowledge you have now? I literally used to imagine going back to the 1960's and “writing” the Beatles songs before they did. That’s kind of the premise here. An English musician somehow ends up in a world where The Beatles never made it. He remembers their songs and starts to play them. Ed Sheeran plays himself, and shows he is a good sport.

Opeth - In Cauda Venenum (2CD set)

This is a new album by the black metal band that turned into a progressive rock band. The 2CD set includes two versions of the album—one sung in English and one sung in their native Swedish.

Production problems pushed the vinyl back a month. It’s too bad, because we would have loved to show you the “Swedish flag” version.

Ta-Nehisi Coats – The Water Dancer (hardcover book)

Ta-Nehisi Coats is known for his non-fiction writing about race and for writing the Black Panther comic books. The Water Dancer is a novel about an African-American slave with magical powers.

Joe Abercrombie – A Little Hatred (hardcover)

This came out last week. Abercrombie writes hard fantasy. This is the first book of a new trilogy that takes place in his “First Law” universe, which is basically Vikings plus magic. You don’t necessarily have to have read the earlier books to follow the story. The characters from the earlier series are either old or dead. Their children now are faced with an industrial revolution. There still are battle axes, but not as many as before. (That’s intentional and it makes sense if you read the other series.)

Shaft (2019) – DVD, Blu-ray

You might remember that in the 2000 Shaft film, Samuel L. Jackson played the nephew of the original Shaft. Jackson’s Shaft (Shaft II) had an infant son. In the new Shaft, that baby is grown up. His dad and great uncle are still around, so now we have three generations of the Shaft family. Audiences loved it. Critics hated it.