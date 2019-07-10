PORTLAND, Maine — Harvest on the Harbor, an annual celebration of Maine food and drink, will take place in Portland October 17 through 20, and one of the signature events will be devoted to a single delicacy--the oyster.

That event, Oysterfest, will feature about three dozen growers from up and down the Maine coast. With some of these oyster farms, the names alone have a certain poetry: Moondancer, Eros, Love Point. The names fit. Oysters, after all, have long been considered an aphrodisiac.

John Herrigel from Maine Oyster Company, a raw bar in Portland whose motto is “Farm to Slurp Certified,” joined us on 207 to talk about his favorite mollusk and what will be happening at Oysterfest. Here’s one thing you can count on. When the event is over, there will be a lot of shells lying around. The growers are bringing in 10,000 oysters for the day. Slurp away.

