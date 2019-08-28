SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Two and a half years ago Laura Marston made a New Years resolution. She wanted to cut back on her family's environmental impact, and swore never to use a single use plastic water bottle ever again.

That was just the beginning of a new movement in her life. From there, she took baby steps, finding new ways to reduce and reuse. Now those steps have sparked a business that Marston just opened in South Portland called GoGo Refill, where she teaches others how to minimize their use of plastic.

We asked her to share a few tips with us - watch the interview for her advice and to see her new store.