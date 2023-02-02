All-female team raising money for Maine teens at U.S. National Toboggan Championships

The team, "A Flying Flock," is looking forward to competing in this year’s event.

PORTLAND, Maine — People from across the country will be heading to Camden this weekend for the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl.

The races, which were originally slated for Saturday, were moved to Sunday because of extreme cold.

There will be plenty of teams heading down the chute including a group of ladies from Maine who call themselves "A Flying Flock." You won't be able to miss them with their neon snowsuits and hats resembling ducks and flamingos.

The team was formerly known as the "Funkadelic Flamingo Flyers," but they decided to re-brand for 2023. This will be the fourth time the team competes for the title of Fastest Overall Women's Team.

"For us, it’s more about the journey and the flight path we are on than the coveted trophy," teammate Maile Buker said. "We are in this for the fun, to push ourselves outside our comfort zone, to support each other to accomplish something greater than each of us."

Watch the full interview to hear more about "A Flying Flock" and why they are giving back to Maine teens by supporting Trekkers.