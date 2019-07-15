PORTLAND, Maine — The mystery began in July of 2013 and didn’t end until two years later—and even then it wasn’t completely resolved. The story fascinated people in Maine and around the country, many of whom had two simple questions: What happened? And why?

D. Dauphinee set out to answer those questions and others in his new book, “When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail.” Largay was hiking the AT in western Maine when she went off the trail and got disoriented. Although an experienced hiker, she had, by her own admission, little sense of direction. More than two weeks went by before she died, still lost in the forest. Not until October of 2015 were her remains discovered. They were less than 800 yards from the trail.

The last entry in her journal is haunting. “When you find my body,” she wrote in a note she placed in a plastic baggie, “please call my husband George and my daughter Kerry. It will be the greatest kindness for them to know that I am dead and where you found me—no matter how many years from now. Please find it in your heart to mail the contents of this bag to one of them.”

“She loved nature,” Dauphinee says. “That she died in nature was touching to me.” A major reason why he wrote the book was to paint a full portrait of Largay, to show people a side of her that might not have emerged from the headlines about her disappearance. “I didn’t want her to become just a statistic.”

Geraldine Largay died because she did not have some skills that everyone who ventures into the woods ought to possess. In telling her story, Dauphinee hopes others will learn from her misfortune. “If a single person reads Gerry’s story,” Dauphinee writes, “and if it helps them should they become lost in the woods, I believe I know what she’d say: That’s brilliant!”