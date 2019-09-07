WATERVILLE, Maine — We live in the age of Netflix, but there’s still something special about seeing a movie on a big screen, especially in a theater filled with people who love cinema. For anyone who appreciates that experience, the highlight of the summer around here is the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville.

The festival, which begins July 12, features about 100 films over ten days. They cover a wide range—old and new, foreign and domestic, long and short, documentary and fiction. Where else can you catch James Stewart in the classic but rarely seen Western “Winchester ‘73”? Or Marlon Brando in “Last Tango in Paris”?

Want to know more about what the festival will bring to audiences this year? Watch our interview with Ken Eisen. Then get ready to spend some time in the dark, watching those flickering images tell a story.

