PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Elliott Farmer came to Maine for Harvest on The Harbor, when he heard word that some journalists from Maine were coming to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, he did what any southern cook would do, he invited them into his kitchen.

Newscenter Maine's Jess Gagne & 207 Camera Man Devin Crawford caught the chef whipping up some 'Hoe Cakes' in his own personal kitchen. And it shows, you do not need fancy stainless steel appliances and the most expensive equipment, what you need is love, and Chef Elliott shares it with the crew.

Here's how he makes it. And don't forget, in the south, 'Here, we cook with love...The measurement is love." Indeed.

Chef Elliott’s Hoe Cakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 c self rising white cornmeal

1/2 c all purpose flour

1 T sugar

1 egg

1/4 c buttermilk

1 T hot water

1/4 c vegetable oil

1 T melted butter

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Gradually add more hot water if it’s too thick to your desired consistency OR cornmeal if it’s too thin. Heat oil in iron skillet or griddle. Pour batter in pancake form. Flip hoe cakes over after outer edges began to bubble. Plate and drizzle honey over them if desired.