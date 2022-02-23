Turning blueberries into BBQ sauce

Chef Anna Miller of the Schooner Ladona shows the 207 team how to whip up a BBQ sauce with one of Maine's favorites, blueberries.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Anna Miller of the Schooner Ladona, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association, is in the 207 kitchen sharing her recipe for blueberry barbeque sauce.

Ingredients

1 ¼ c apple cider vinegar

12oz bottle blueberry beer

3 c wild Maine blueberries-fresh or frozen

1½ c brown sugar

3 bay leaves

1 sliced onion

2 ribs celery sliced

Pinch of crushed red pepper (optional)

1 whole fresh jalapeno

2 cloves garlic

½ c ketchup-flavored is fine

Directions

Simmer all ingredients (except ketchup) together till vegetables are soft-approximately 15 minutes.

Remove bay leaves.

Pulse till smooth, and then strain if desired for smoothness.

Add ketchup, simmer to reduce till desired thickness, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, about 25-30 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, if you prefer.