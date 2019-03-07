PORTLAND, Maine — Yield: Two generous dinner portions or six appetizer portions
Ingredients:
12 Jumbo shrimp, 13-15 sized, butterflied
Marinade:
4 Garlic cloves, chopped
1 T Red pepper, minced
½ Jalapeno, seeded, minced
1 T Parsley, minced
1 T Basil, minced
1 T Mint, minced
½ Lemon, zest and juice—use microplane for the zest
4 T Olive oil
½ t Salt
½ t Black pepper
1 t Red pepper flakes
Method of Preparation:
Peel, butterfly, wash, and pat the shrimp dry
Combine all the ingredients for the marinade
Toss the shrimp in the marinade and refrigerate at least two hours (hint: for better flavor marinate overnight). This can also be done up to four days in advance.
Shrimp can be grilled, sautéed in the marinade, or roasted in a very hot oven—425° convection for about six minutes or 475° conventional for about eight minutes. It’s best to lay the shrimp out butterfly open on a baking sheet.
Delicious served with polenta, risotto or rice, and topped my delicious Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo.