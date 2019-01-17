PORTLAND, Maine — Charred Octopus with Navy Bean Purée, Red Pepper Coulis, Kalamata Olive Powder, Lemon & Crispy Potato

Serves 8 people

Chef’s note about this recipe: This is a prep-heavy dish that requires components to be assembled in advance, some taking a few days. Times to prepare each are estimated and will vary based on skill level. What makes this dish so satisfying is ultimately the end result, with all the flavors coming together. Once all of the prep is done, the dish comes together rather quickly. Some weights are listed in grams. This is how we measure in our kitchen as you are able to be more accurate with measurements. This recipe requires some specific kitchen equipment, including the following:

- “Insta-pot” style pressure cooker

- High speed blender

- Chinois fine mesh strainer

- Food dehydrator

- Cast Iron Skillet

- Mandolin slicer

- Food scale with ability to measure in grams

- Food processor

- Optional but recommended: small squeeze bottles

The recipe is laid out with prep first, the longest to the shortest. It is recommended that you prepare each component in this way, however with some kitchen help, you may work on some of these components simultaneously. If you find this recipe too daunting, you can always just drive to Northern Union and we would be happy to serve it to you in its completed form.

Shopping List:

For the Kalamata Olive Powder:

1 LB Kalamata Olives

4 Grams maltodextrin powder

For the Octopus:

1 ½ LB Octopus

1 Bay Leaf

2 Peppercorns

1 Clove of Garlic

For the Navy Bean Puree:

200 grams Soaked Navy Beans (approximately 7 ounces)

200 Grams Water (approximately 7 ounces)

50 Grams Celeriac (approximately 1.75 ounces)

1 Gram Shallots

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

2 Tablespoons Liquid Glucose (often called Glucose syrup)

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Coconut Milk (canned)

For the Red Pepper Coulis:

4 Red Peppers

Agar Agar Powder

For the Lemon Gel:

7 ½ Cups Cold Water

2 ½ Tsp. Salt

8 Lemons, peeled all pith removed (8 full, yellow lemon peels)

2/3 cups sugar

½ Teaspoon Turmeric

.5 grams Saffron

1 Lemon, Juiced

1 Cup Vegetable Oil

For the Crispy Potato:

4 baby potatoes