PORTLAND, Maine — Fresh Ricotta and Rum Tart is a signature dish at Piccolo, one of two restaurants run by Ilma Lopez and her husband. The other is Chaval in Portland's West End.
Crust
2 cups AP flour
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup butter
1 TBS rum
Mix all of the ingredients well and pour into a piping bag. Let it chill overnight, then pipe a bottom layer into a round cookie cutter, wrapping up the sides twice until you have a small bowl-like crust.
Filling
1 lb fresh ricotta
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
6 egg yolks
2 TBS rum
Mix ingredients well and pour into the crust you've made, filing the cookie cutter. Bake 10-15 minutes, then pop them out of the cookie cutter to eat. Finish with powdered sugar and sea salt.