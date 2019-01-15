PORTLAND, Maine — Fresh Ricotta and Rum Tart is a signature dish at Piccolo, one of two restaurants run by Ilma Lopez and her husband. The other is Chaval in Portland's West End.

Crust

2 cups AP flour

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup butter

1 TBS rum

Mix all of the ingredients well and pour into a piping bag. Let it chill overnight, then pipe a bottom layer into a round cookie cutter, wrapping up the sides twice until you have a small bowl-like crust.

Filling

1 lb fresh ricotta

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

6 egg yolks

2 TBS rum

Mix ingredients well and pour into the crust you've made, filing the cookie cutter. Bake 10-15 minutes, then pop them out of the cookie cutter to eat. Finish with powdered sugar and sea salt.