Recipe: These lobster jalapeno poppers are perfect for sharing

Anna Miller is the chef of the Schooner Ladona, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association.
In the 207 Kitchen, she made lobster jalapeno poppers perfect for sharing.
Ingredients
- 8 oz softened cream cheese
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- Zest of one lemon
- ½ cup shredded cheddar
- 1 cup chopped lobster meat
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
- Salt and pepper
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- One 12oz bag jalapeno peppers, halved and seeded
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Thoroughly mix the cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, cheddar, lobster, and salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Divide the mixture into the jalapeño pepper halves and place on a rimmed cookie sheet or a baking dish.
- Sprinkle with parmesan.
- Bake for about 20 minutes until golden.
- Sprinkle with parsley to serve.