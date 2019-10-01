WALDOBORO, Maine — When Allison Lakin started creating her own cheese on her Waldoboro farm, she knew she might have to help inspire those tasting it. Lakin has since started offering classes to eager tasters, explaining some of the best ways to use her cheese in recipes.

She shared her take on a winter-themed fondue, using an acorn squash as the pot.

Squash Fondue with Lakin's Gorges Opus 42 and Morgan

Serves 4 - 6

Ingredients:

3 whole acorn squash, about 3 pounds, cooked

½ pound Lakin's Gorges Opus 42, grated

½ pound Lakin's Gorges Morgan, grated

1 Tablespoon cornflour

1 cup hard or sweet apple cider

NB: can substitute Cheddar or Jarlsberg for the Opus 42 and Parmigiana for the Morgan.

Heat oven to 425 deg F. Cut off a ‘lid’ from the squash and scoop out all the seeds and membranes. Slice a small piece off the bottom so that it will stand upright. Put the lid back on and sit the whole squash on a baking tray. Bake until tender, but not mushy, about 35 minutes.

In a medium bowl, toss the grated cheeses and cornstarch together until the cheese is fully coated. Set aside.

In a fondue pot over medium heat, bring the apple cider to a simmer (or use a large saucepan). Add the cheese a handful at a time, stirring after each addition to fully incorporate the cheese. Once smooth, sprinkle with the pepper and serve.

Pour cheese mixture into squash and put back into the oven and cook until squash softens.

Fondue tips

Heat cheese over low heat or it will become stringy.

Be Patient. If the cheese is not thickening, it will. If you cook it too long and it becomes too thick, add just enough warmed liquid to make it creamy again.

Keep the cheese warm once it is at the table, or it will congeal.

If the fondue becomes lumpy or the liquid separates, place back on stove and whisk with ½ teaspoon of cornstarch that has been made into a paste with ¼ cup warmed liquid (your wine or cider).

Toast your bread before serving so that it does not fall apart when dipped.

Limit 2 – 4 people to a fondue pot, or else the cheese will cool too quickly.



