ROCKLAND, Maine — 2 cups or so of chopped Rhubarb
1/2 cup sugar
2 tbls olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
2 garlic cloves chopped finely
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 cup ketchup
1 tbls Dijon Mustard
1/2 cup molasses
1 tbls Worcestershire sauce
2 tbls cider vinegar
Cook down the Rhubarb with sugar & pinch of salt till smooth - 'bout 30 mins - in a sauté pan sauté onion 'til light brown in EVOO.
Add garlic 'til soft. Add rhubarb and the rest of ingredients; simmer around 30 mins, stirring occasionally. Use on Chicken, Pork, Steak Tips, Jumbo Shrimp or Steak Fish like Swordfish or Halibut.