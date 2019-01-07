ROCKLAND, Maine — 2 cups or so of chopped Rhubarb

1/2 cup sugar

2 tbls olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 garlic cloves chopped finely

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 cup ketchup

1 tbls Dijon Mustard

1/2 cup molasses

1 tbls Worcestershire sauce

2 tbls cider vinegar

Cook down the Rhubarb with sugar & pinch of salt till smooth - 'bout 30 mins - in a sauté pan sauté onion 'til light brown in EVOO.

Add garlic 'til soft. Add rhubarb and the rest of ingredients; simmer around 30 mins, stirring occasionally. Use on Chicken, Pork, Steak Tips, Jumbo Shrimp or Steak Fish like Swordfish or Halibut.