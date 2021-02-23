Maine Restaurant Week will happen with adjustments

Maine Restaurant Week runs from March 1 - March 12th, highlighting restaurants from Camden to Litchfield to Ogunquit.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Restaurant week is heading into its 13th year, celebrating restaurant owners and workers, and the creative ways they bring food to the table. This year, you can expect a lot of changes - from takeout options to five course meals, restaurants are sharing the love with those who've supported them through the pandemic.

Organizer, Gillian Britt walks us through ways you can participate in Maine Restaurant Week between March 1st and March 12th.

"When you go to mainerestaurantweek.com you’re going to be able to see who’s offering curbside, who has outdoor dining, who has indoor dining only. You can also search your different fields by if you’re looking for lunch, or if you’re looking for dinner, as well as the vegan and gluten-free options that we’ve had in the past," Britt says.

Typically restaurants pay a fee to take part in the nearly two-week long event; which covers promotion. This year, Britt says it was important to waive those fees, which also means you'll see restaurants participating this year that never have in the past.

"We wouldn’t have been able to present this without the help of our sponsors, and one of the things that we talked about was the fact that we wanted to waive the fee for the restaurants participating this year," Britt explains. "We really wanted to help them get the word out even more."

"Solo Italiano has already said it’s going to offer a five course menu and it’s curbside takeout only. There are some new places like Maine Craft Distilling and Stroudwater Distilling that have three-course menus available outside by the fire pits, which is pretty cool. There’s a place in Camden called the Vintage Room that has a cocktail and an appetizer pairing as an offering."

To learn more about Maine Restaurant Week, and see the list of participating restaurants - click here.