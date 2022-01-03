PORTLAND, Maine — Ellie Allen is the chef of the Schooner Mary Day, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association. She recently visited the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to whip up her lobster corn chowder.
Ingredients
- 2 onions, small dice
- 1 red bell pepper, small dice
- 4 ears corn on the cob
- 4 potatoes, medium dice
- 5 celery stalks, small dice
- 1/3 cup bacon fat
- 2 cups cooked lobster meat, rough chop
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 1 quart milk
- 1/2 bushel tarragon, finely chopped
- Potato starch
- Salt
- White pepper
Instructions
- Roast corn over open flame, taking care for evenness. Cool and remove kernels. Reserve kernels and cobs.
- In a stock pot, caramelize onions in bacon fat, then sweat celery. Add corn kernels, red peppers, and potatoes, then stir to mix. Deglaze with white wine.
- Add heavy cream, milk, and corn cobs simmer until potatoes are cooked through and tender.
- Remove and discard corn cobs.
- Make a slurry with potato starch and milk, add to chowder and stir as it thickens. Remove from heat.
- Add lobster and tarragon, stir to incorporate.
- Season to taste.
Serve with oyster crackers.