Arianna Stefanilo, executive chef at The Maker's Galley in Portland, is sharing her recipe with us.

PORTLAND, Maine — Arianna Stefanilo is the executive chef at The Maker's Galley on Commercial Street in Portland. She's sharing her recipe for lobster lettuce wraps with a lemon-parsley aioli.

The recipe makes 25 to 30 wraps.

Lobster Filling

Approximately two 1.5-pound lobsters

1 bunch of asparagus

2 cups butternut squash, medium diced

1 cup cucumber, medium diced

1 cup red onion, medium diced

½ cup celery, small diced

2 ears of corn, or ½ cup sweet can corn

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 packages of bib lettuce

Instructions

Cut lobster into small pieces, then place it in the refrigerator to keep it cool.

Cut the asparagus into pea-sized pieces and sauté in 1 tablespoon oil until tender. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

Repeat this step with the butternut squash.

Dice the cucumber, celery, and red onion into their appropriate sizes.

Cut the raw corn off the cob and sauté in a pan with 1 tablespoon of oil until tender, add salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

Once everything is cool, mix in a bowl.

Season salad with one heaping tablespoon of aioli, add more as desired.

Pick the lettuce from the root and clean as needed.

Set lettuce on plate so it forms a cup.

Spoon filling into the center.

Garnish with lemon.

Lemon Parsley Aioli

1 egg yolk

2 cooked garlic cloves

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup vegetable oil

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons parsley chopped

1 lemon, for juice and zesting

Instructions

To make the aioli, blend egg, vinegar, garlic and mustard in a food processor on high speed.

Slowly add your oil, a few drops at a time to start to create an emulsification.

This process should take 5-7 minutes. Once the aioli starts to thicken, add the rest of the oil.

Add parsley, the zest of half the lemon and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice.