Salted Caramel Crème Brûlée

1 extra-large egg

4 extra-large egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar, plus 1 tablespoon for each serving

3 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup salted caramel sauce (recipe to follow)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit

In a large bowl mix the egg, egg yolks, and 1/2 cup of the sugar together until just combined. Meanwhile, scald the cream in a small saucepan until it's very hot to the touch but not boiled. Slowly add in the cream to the eggs. Add in the salted caramel to your hot mixture and whisk around until your caramel is completely melted into your egg/cream mixture. Pour into 6 to 8-ounce ramekins until almost full.

add in the cream to the eggs. Add in the salted caramel to your hot mixture and whisk around until your caramel is completely melted into your egg/cream mixture. Pour into 6 to 8-ounce ramekins until almost full. Place the ramekins in a baking pan and carefully pour boiling water into the pan to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes (depending on the size of your ramekins, taller ramekins will need to cook longer whereas shallow ramekins will cook quicker), until the custards are set when gently shaken. Immediately remove the custards from the water bath, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate until firm.

To serve, evenly sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar evenly on the top of each ramekin and place under a broiler until the sugar caramelizes (as an alternate, you can also brown the tops with a kitchen blowtorch). Allow to sit at room temperature for a minute until the caramelized sugar hardens. Crack and enjoy!



SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

Makes 1 cup

1 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into small pieces

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon of salt