SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Makes 9x13 pan
Starter
2 cup All Purpose Flour
2 cup Water
2 ¼ tsp Dry Yeast (1 package)
Mix together, leave in a large bowl, about x4 bigger than the amount of starter.
Cover, air tight and leave at room temp overnight.
Focaccia Dough
All of the Starter
1 ½ cup All Purpose Flour
2 ¼ tsp Salt
¾ tsp Dry Yeast
2 tbsp Oil
1/3 cup Water
½ cup Oil (for pan)
In a mixer, combine Starter, Flour, Water, and Yeast using a dough hook and allow to rest 20 mins. (Lets the flour absorb the water)
Add in the Salt and mix on a low speed until a very wet, loose dough forms.
When dough is smooth and no longer looks shaggy and rough, add in the oil. Mix until combined.
In the 9x13 baking pan spread the ½ cup of oil over bottom and sided. Place dough in the pan and cover with plastic wrap and a towel.
Allow to rise in a warm place for about 1 ½ -2 hours until double in size.
Every 30 mins gently stretch and fold the dough over itself, being careful not to deflate it. Do this 3 times.
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Once double in size, spray with brine (optional) or sprinkle crust with kosher salt.
Bake for 25-30 min until golden brown.
Brine (will give Focaccia an extra thick crust)
¼ cup Water, warm
1 tsp Salt
Spray Bottle
Dissolve Salt in Water.