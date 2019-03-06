PORTLAND, Maine — Liz Smith is a bartender at Lio Restaurant in Portland, where she tries different infusions in cocktails. For Maine Seaweed Week, Liz attempted a drink with locally harvested seaweed. She shares her recipe for "Ironborn."
To infuse the gin:
.5 oz Dulse seaweed
1 750 ml bottle of Hardshore gin
Combine ingredients and allow to infuse for 45 minutes before straining.
1 oz seaweed infused Hardshore gin
1 oz Lustau Fino sherry
1 oz Vermouth di Torino
1 oz Meletti Amaro
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a couple glass. Garnish with a lemon zest.