PORTLAND, Maine — On a typical day, you would find Chef Ellie Allen out on the water, where she cooks aboard the Mary Day Schooner of the Maine Windjammer Association.
Instead, she joined the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to prepare a delicious baked-stuffed oyster recipe.
Ingredients:
- 16 to 24 oysters, freshly shucked
- 1 pound baby spinach
- 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 8 ounces sweet Italian sausage, loose
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 3 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
Preparation:
- Gently render the fat out of the sausage by cooking it on a low to medium heat
- Increase heat, then add garlic and cook until it begins to color
- Add spinach and cook until it starts to wilt.
- Remove sausage and spinach to a mixing bowl, add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese and mix thoroughly.
- Place about a tablespoon of stuffing in each oyster and arrange on a foil lined sheet pan
- Bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes or until stuffing is golden.