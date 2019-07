PORTLAND, Maine — Aperol Spritz

2 oz sparkling wine

1.5 oz Aperol

2 oz club soda

Fill a glass with ice. Pour wine in gently. Add Aperol and top with soda. Garnish with an orange twist.

Little Giant House Spritz

1.5 oz Sweet vermouth

1 oz sherry (amontillado-style preferred)

0.75 oz Elderflower liqueur

2 oz soda

Fill a glass with ice. Pour the first three ingredients in, quickly stir to mix. Add soda and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange slice and an olive.