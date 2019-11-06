SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Candied Lemon Tart Makes a 9 inch tart

Candied Lemons

1 lemon

¾ cup sugar

1 ½ cup

Slice lemon into ¼ inch slices.

In a pot bring to a boil 1 ½ cups of water with the lemon slices. Once at a boil, strain out lemons and place back in the pot with another 1 ½ cups of water.

Bring back to a boil and strain again (this removes the bitterness in the rind).

Bring lemon slices, sugar and 1 ½ cups of water back to a boil. Boil until sugar is dissolved and slightly thickened about 5-8 min.

Shortbread Crust

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

2 cup all purpose flour

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a mixer fitted with a paddle, combine all ingredients until a dough forms.

Evenly press the dough into the tart pan and up the sides.

Line with foil and place dried beans in bottom to prevent it from rising in the oven.

Bake for 8-10 min, check to see if dough under beans is baked. If not, bake about 5 mins more until crust is golden on the edges and dull in the middle.

Lemon Tart Filling

1 ea candied lemon

1 ¼ cup sugar

¼ cup honey

1 ½ tbsp lemon zest

¾ cup lemon juice

3 ea eggs

3 ea egg yolks

1/3 cup all purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat Oven to 300 F.

In a medium size bowl combine sugar, flour and salt.

Whisk in eggs, yolks, and honey.

Whisk in lemon juice and zest.

Lay the candied lemon in an even layer on the tart crust.

Pour filling over and bake for 25- 30 min.

Tart is done when center is set and no longer jiggly.

Can be served room temperature or chilled.