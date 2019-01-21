BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you stop for a meal at The Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, Chef Christian Bassett delights with a menu made up of food from local farmers and fishermen.

He stopped by our kitchen at O'Maine Studios to show us his take on a vegetable and cheese "pasta."

1 Butternut Squash

1 egg

3 Cups Flour

¼ Cup Parmesan

¼ Cup Ricotta

Chopped Rosemary and Sage to taste

Salt and White Pepper to taste

Half and seed butternut. Roast, cut side down, on a sprayed, parchment lined sheet pan. When soft, allow to cool slightly, then scoop out and discard skin. Pass through food mill and place in a mixing bowl. Add cheeses and mix thoroughly. Then add eggs, one at a time. Season and add herbs. Finish by gradually adding flour and mixing until homogeneous. Due to size discrepancies in the squash, the dough may not need all of the flour. When finished, transfer to a pan and let rest for an hour.

To poach:

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Scoop about 12 gnudi per batch. Make sure that excess dough is scraped off on the side of the third pan, and that the dough is pressed thoroughly and tightly into the scoop. Cool on an oiled sheet pan.

To serve:

Saute pan with north spore mushrooms, olive oil, and gnudis. Sear all sides of gnudi, deglaze with white wine and add arugula. Finish with a pad of butter and remove from heat. Plate with soubise cream, and toasted pumpkin seeds.