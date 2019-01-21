PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is known for many things, too many to mention, and now it is becoming a foodie destination. Chef Summit brings it all together. Taking advantage of that rise in gustatory delight are the entrepreneurial minds at O'Maine Studio's & Taste of Maine, Rory Strunk & Tristan Noyes. They teamed with makers and shakers at the helm of this wave & bring the farmers and providers together with chefs and craft cocktail makers into a week-long celebration of all things that taste great in the state of Maine.

For the fourth year running, they created an event to showcase Maine providers and chefs that bring the flavors from the coast to the county into one event. Chef Summit begins January 28 and runs through Feb 2. The summit will feature chefs that work with Maine grown produce and the farmers that grow it. They have events on best business practices, to cheese tastings, combined with food writers and storytellers. From malted barley to locally made cheese, this event is guaranteed to satisfy all edible trends. Some of the biggest names in cooking and farming, bread making, and cheese making are all gathered for the week to sample and schmooze with other like-minded folks with similar appetites. If you're thinking of starting a brewery, want to make cheese, or start a food truck, there's someone here that will know how to go about it.

To learn more about the event or buy tickets, you can visit their site at CHEF SUMMIT