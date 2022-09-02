Blueberry chicken skewers make for a simple Super Bowl snack

Chef Arianna Stefanilo is in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios making blueberry chicken skewers with a yogurt dip.

PORTLAND, Maine — Arianna Stefanilo is the executive chef at the Maker's Galley on Commerical Street in Portland.

She's cooking up a simple Super Bowl snack, blueberry chicken skewers with a yogurt dip.

Ingredients

For Skewers

3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 teaspoons Kosher salt

2 teaspoon black pepper

Vegetable oil

½ cup packed SKORDO Maine blueberry rub

For the Yogurt Dip

1 container of your favorite plain yogurt

1 ounce of SKORDO Maine blueberry rub

1 package of wood skewers

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°.

For the SKORDO seasoned yogurt: Place 16 ounces of yogurt into a small bowl. Add SKORDO seasoning and mix until well incorporated. Set aside.

For SKORDO seasoned chicken skewers: Cut the chicken into large pieces and lightly drizzle with oil in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add the blueberry SKORDO rub, and let it sit for three to five minutes while preparing the skewers and sheet tray for baking.

Skewer pieces of chicken until the skewer is full. Repeat this process with each skewer. Once all the chicken is skewered, place it on a sheet pan with either a silicone pad or waxed paper to prevent the chicken from sticking to the pan.

Bake it all for about 15 minutes (depending on how large the chicken was cut) until the chicken is cooked all the way through.

Pull it from the oven and serve it immediately with SKORDO seasoned yogurt.