PORTLAND, Maine — Pan Seared Arctic Char w/ Mushrooms, Winter Citrus, and Wilted Bitter Greens

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

- 4, 6 oz. Filets of Arctic Char (or Salmon), skin-on

- 2 Red Grapefruit, segmented

- 2 Navel Oranges, segmented

- 12 oz. Button Mushrooms, quartered

- 1 bunch Escarole, chopped

- 1 bunch Mustard Greens, chopped

- Vegetable oil for searing the fish

METHOD

● Start by drying the skin of the fish by dabbing it with a paper towel until most of the moisture is removed

● Heat sauté pan on medium-high. Add 2-3 tablespoons of oil.

● Season fish with salt and pepper, and add fish to pan, cook for 4-5 minutes skin side down and flip (make sure the skin is crispy)

● Continue cooking fish until desired temperature is achieved. Remove from pan and set aside to keep warm.

● In the same pan, add mushrooms and cook over high heat, moving constantly, until mushrooms start to brown. About 3 minutes

● Add greens to pan and cook until they start to wilt but still a tad crunchy.

● Remove from pan onto serving plate and top with citrus and fish.