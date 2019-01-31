PORTLAND, Maine — Pan Seared Arctic Char w/ Mushrooms, Winter Citrus, and Wilted Bitter Greens 

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

- 4, 6 oz. Filets of Arctic Char (or Salmon), skin-on

- 2 Red Grapefruit, segmented 

- 2 Navel Oranges, segmented

- 12 oz. Button Mushrooms, quartered 

- 1 bunch Escarole, chopped

- 1 bunch Mustard Greens, chopped

- Vegetable oil for searing the fish

METHOD

●    Start by drying the skin of the fish by dabbing it with a paper towel until most of the moisture is removed

●    Heat sauté pan on medium-high.  Add 2-3 tablespoons of oil.  

●    Season fish with salt and pepper, and add fish to pan, cook for 4-5 minutes skin side down and flip (make sure the skin is crispy)

●    Continue cooking fish until desired temperature is achieved.  Remove from pan and set aside to keep warm.

●    In the same pan, add mushrooms and cook over high heat, moving constantly, until mushrooms start to brown. About 3 minutes

●    Add greens to pan and cook until they start to wilt but still a tad crunchy.

●    Remove from pan onto serving plate and top with citrus and fish.  