PORTLAND, Maine — Pan Seared Arctic Char w/ Mushrooms, Winter Citrus, and Wilted Bitter Greens
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 4, 6 oz. Filets of Arctic Char (or Salmon), skin-on
- 2 Red Grapefruit, segmented
- 2 Navel Oranges, segmented
- 12 oz. Button Mushrooms, quartered
- 1 bunch Escarole, chopped
- 1 bunch Mustard Greens, chopped
- Vegetable oil for searing the fish
METHOD
● Start by drying the skin of the fish by dabbing it with a paper towel until most of the moisture is removed
● Heat sauté pan on medium-high. Add 2-3 tablespoons of oil.
● Season fish with salt and pepper, and add fish to pan, cook for 4-5 minutes skin side down and flip (make sure the skin is crispy)
● Continue cooking fish until desired temperature is achieved. Remove from pan and set aside to keep warm.
● In the same pan, add mushrooms and cook over high heat, moving constantly, until mushrooms start to brown. About 3 minutes
● Add greens to pan and cook until they start to wilt but still a tad crunchy.
● Remove from pan onto serving plate and top with citrus and fish.