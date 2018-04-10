BETHEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The baseball and soccer fields at Telstar High School in Bethel have a new name. They have been named in memory of a former student who was killed while flying a marine helicopter.

All through out Valerie and Rob Cross's home in Bryant Pond, are memories of their son. Captain Ben Cross who loved making those around him laugh, but his passion was his job as a Marine Helicopter Pilot. Flying Osprey aircrafts after he graduated from the Virginia Military Institute.

Valerie, Ben, and Rob Cross when Captain Ben Cross recieved his wings from the Virginia Military Academy.

Cross completed flight school in Pensacola Florida and continued his training in Australia. It's where he was the last time his parents heard from him one year ago.

"I said that right along, I never want to see the marines come to the door. That morning they did," said Valerie Cross. "It was Saturday, August 5th."

Captain Cross was killed during a training exercise while trying to land on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Australia. A tragedy that his family never thought possible considering their son's pilot experience.

"Knowing Ben and everything and he had been through so many things. I never expected anything like that," said Rob Cross.

Captain Cross' parents got through their emotions with each other's support, their family and friends by their side and the kindness of complete strangers.

"Stacks and stacks of cards from people, a lot of them we did not know from across the country just saying they had either lost a loved one, or their hearts were with us," said Valerie. "That was amazing."

The support was especially evident from the community when Rob and Valerie attended a dedication ceremony at Telstar High School in Bethel. The athletic fields there have been named in Captain Cross' memory.

The Telstar High School athletic fields have been dedicated in memory of Captain Ben Cross.

"We're pleased and we're so proud of his accomplishments," said Rob Cross. "The fact that the community wants to recognize what he accomplished, it's just overwhelming."

Captain Cross played soccer and baseball at Telstar. A plaque with his name and picture are mounted by the fields to remind young players of the sacrifices that are made for their freedoms.

The Cross family have set up a scholarship in memory of their son at the Virginia Military Academy. The scholarship will be awarded to a student next spring.

© 2018 WCSH-TV