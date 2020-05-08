14-year-old Maine musician starts audio business with father

Daniel Giulianti may only be 14-years-old but he isn't letting his age stop him from using his musical talent to start a business.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Daniel Giulianti may only be 14-years-old but he isn't letting his age stop him from using his musical talent to start a business.

The homeschooler from Falmouth who studies music at the Maine Academy of Modern Music and plays more than ten instruments says despite his musical talent on the stage, production is really what excites him.

It all started when Daniel was just 7-years-old. Daniel found GarageBand, a popular, user-friendly audio workstation where users can make music. He started messing around and his fascination with creating and manipulating sound has not stopped. When Daniel was just 8-years-old he started playing the guitar and eventually the drums, "bass, banjo, mandolin, a little bit of harmonica, cajon, some keys, and synthesizers."