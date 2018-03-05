GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Aaja Breton-Jalbert will be traveling to England for the first time in October to play her favorite game of darts.

The 13-year-old has never been about tradition. She's too busy practicing her dart game to stand out, even if the line of kids joining her in a game is a short one.

"They are like, oh yeah that's cool," said Breton-Jalbert. "I don't think they actually understand what I have to do."

It started with picking up the game that her dad, Aaron Jalbert, already loved and then practicing every single day. At her home, or at her dad's tattoo studio, Brave Soul Studios in Gorham.

It's where there's a board set up with a marked line exactly 7 feet 9 inches from the wall. It helps get the eighth grader ready for competitions and a lot of them. In Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and most recently North Carolina for the American Darts Organization (ADO) National Youth Championships in April.

"Just proud," said her dad. "Proud of her anyways with everything she does."

Breton-Jalbert made it all the way to the final round in the youth women's competition. With her name on the leader board, she was just one dart away from reaching her goal of winning. Less than one minute later, she became one of the best female dart throwers in the country.

"I won the youth nationals and so I get a paid trip to England to shoot in the world masters," said Breton-Jalbert.

"She hit the winning dart and then came over and gave me a hug and it was pretty cool," said Aaron Jalbert.

The teenager doesn't just want to win the Winmau World Masters in October, but has a goal of winning the same competition during the next four years she's eligible to play. Nothing wrong with shooting for the stars and the dart board.

