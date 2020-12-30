2021 is the new 2020 (in a good way) as far as the Maine Bicentennial Commission is concerned

The rescheduled dates for the postponed Maine Bicentennial Commission signature events and programs will be announced soon.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bicentennial Commission on Wednesday affirmed that 2021 will feature the commemorative events and programs originally scheduled for 2020 in observance of Maine’s 200th year of statehood.

“Governor Mills has extended the tenure of the commission into the new year, which will provide us the opportunity to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial once we can safely come together and the pandemic restrictions are lifted,” Senator Bill Diamond, Maine Bicentennial Commission chairman, said. “We are thankful for our sponsors’ continued commitments, and we look forward to commemorating our ‘200-Plus-One’ in 2021.”

The Maine Bicentennial Commemorative License Plate, originally set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, is also now extended for the duration of the civil emergency, with legislation pending to extend its display throughout 2021.

The rescheduled dates for the postponed Maine Bicentennial Commission signature events and programs will be announced soon. They tentatively include:

Maine200 Time Capsule Sneak Peek and Participation Kickoff, Spring 2021

Maine Statehood Day Ceremony: Summer 2021, Augusta

State of Maine Bicentennial Parade Presented by Poland Spring: Summer 2021, Auburn and Lewiston

Sailing Ships events: Summer 2021 (various dates), ports along the Maine coast

Maine200 Innovation Expo Presented by Central Maine Power: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, Portland

Maine 200 Time Capsule sealing ceremony, Fall 2021

The activities associated with the Maine Bicentennial Community Grant Program will also be taking place in 2021.

“The Commission awarded 170 grants to organizations and communities throughout Maine,” Diamond said. “We are eager to see the creativity and commitment that the award recipients will display during 2021.”