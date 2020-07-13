2020 Pemaquid Oyster Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration postponed

The festival has been rescheduled for September 26th, 2021.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Pemaquid Oyster Festival announced on their Instagram page this year's festival will be postponed until next year.

The festival's committee said it was a hard decision to make as this year would be the 20th Anniversary Celebration.

According to the committee, the festival has raised over $150,000 for the Edward A. Myers Fund and awarded grants to numerous marine education and conservation groups in mid-coast Maine, through the years.

Their plan as of right now is to hold the festival again next year, on September 26th, 2021, the last Sunday of September.