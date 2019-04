BENTON, Maine — Police in Maine say a 20-year-old man died when his car went off the road and struck a tree.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Christian Yahnel was driving along Bangor Road around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at the time of the crash.

Police say he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says it believes speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.