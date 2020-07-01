CARMEL, Maine — A car crash pile up involving more than 60 cars has left many injured, according to Maine State Police.

Maine DOT says northbound lanes near mile marker 174 in Carmel are closed. Authorities are telling drivers to use Exit 164 as a detour.

Maine Forest Rangers and a ranger helicopter is assisting.

In February 2015, more than 70 vehicles crashed on I-95 north in Carmel, closing off a section of road 30 miles long from Newport to Bangor.

Read more on that crash HERE.







