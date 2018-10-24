LEE (NEWS CENTER Maine)— An update on you on a story that has touched a lot of people across Maine. Two-year-old Enoch McGovern got to go home from the hospital, today.

The McGovern family tells NEWS CENTER, Maine, that Enoch said several "good-byes" to therapists and nurses.

Enoch's mother, Heidi McGovern, stepped in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln on October 4th -- holding him in her arms.

She was killed, but miraculously, her son survived. Tonight Enoch is back home with his family in Lee.

