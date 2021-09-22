2-year-old in 'critical condition' after being found unresponsive in a Cornville pond

Authorities say the child remains in "critical condition" at the hospital. At this point, police believe the incident to be an accident.

CORNVILLE, Maine — A two-year-old child was life-flighted and remains in "critical condition," after being found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville.

According to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, the Somerset Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on James Road in Cornville around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The caller indicated a two-year-old child was found in a small farm pond on the property and was unresponsive.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard was in the area, heard the call, and was first to arrive on the scene immediately starting CPR on the child.

Moss says, the child was brought by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then sent by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in "critical condition."

Several agencies responded to the scene including the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Troopers, Game Wardens, Forest Rangers, and Maine State Police’s Major Crime Unit, according to Moss, due to the nature of the call.

Detectives say their initial investigation into the incident indicates it was an accident.

The identity of the child has not been released.