UPDATE: Two-year-old child dies after being found unresponsive in Cornville pond

Maine State Police confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday that the child died overnight. The child had previously been listed as being in critical condition.

CORNVILLE, Maine — A two-year-old child who was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after being found unresponsive in a small pond in Cornville has died.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Somerset Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from a home on James Road in Cornville around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The caller indicated a two-year-old child was found in a small farm pond on the property and was unresponsive, officials said.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard was in the area, heard the call, and was first to arrive on the scene, immediately starting CPR on the child.

Moss said the child was brought by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Due to the nature of the call, several agencies responded to the scene including the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, game wardens and forest rangers, and the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit, Moss said.

Detectives said on Wednesday that their initial investigation into the incident indicates it was an accident.