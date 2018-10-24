LEE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An update on a story that has touched a lot of people across Maine; the two-year-old toddler who was hit by a tanker truck when his mother carried him into the road has returned home.

Enoch McGovern was released from the hospital Wednesday, October 25.

The McGovern family tells NEWS CENTER Maine, Enoch said several "good-byes" to therapists and nurses.

Enoch's mother, Heidi McGovern, stepped in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln on October 4th, holding the toddler in her arms.

She was killed, but miraculously, her son survived. Enoch is back home with his family in Lee.

