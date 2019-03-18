CUTLER, Maine — A pair of women from Pembroke who became stranded Sunday night while hiking downeast Maine's Bold Coast Trail with no food, water or flashlights were rescued early Monday morning by game wardens.

Maine Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said the agency responded shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday to a call of two overdue hikers within Cutler Coast Public Lands, a 12,334-acre preserve located in Washington County.

Staci McCarthy, 53, who was hiking with 73-year-old Margaret Ross, used her cell phone to dial 911, according to Cpl. MacDonald. McCarthy told dispatch she and Ross along with two dogs began their hike at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

It wasn't until nearly three miles when the pair realized they had underestimated the length and difficulty of the trip, MacDonald said.

With their car parked miles away at the trail head along Route 191, they would likely not make it back before nightfall.

They also had no food, water or flashlights, MacDonald said.

Wardens eventually identified their location shortly before McCarthy's phone battery died.

Five hours later, in an effort consisting of game wardens, marine patrol officers, county sheriff's deputies and local volunteer firefighters hiking the icy trail system to the women's location, McCarthy and Ross were returned to their vehicle in good health at about 2 a.m. Monday.