2 people dead after being struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford Sunday

81 people were on board the Amtrak train when the two people were struck Sunday morning.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Sunday, a Biddeford Police Department dispatcher confirms to NEWS CENTER Maine.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the train hit the victims about 1000 ft. from Main Street in Biddeford. Police say 81 people were on board the train at the time of the incident.

Photos taken by NEWS CENTER Maine staff showed a train track area taped off where some officials were gathered.

A NEWS CENTER Maine reporter on the scene says passengers on the train were transferred onto a bus after the train was stalled for roughly 1.5 hours.

Amtrak officials released the following statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.

"Amtrak train 691 was traveling from Boston to Brunswick at approximately 11 am when individuals who were trespassing on the track came into contact with the train east of Saco. There were no reported injuries to the passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with the Biddeford Police Department to investigate the incident."

UPDATE: Downeaster Train 691 is back on the move and currently operating approx. 3hr late. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 8, 2022

The incident caused several Amtrak trains to be delayed, according to Amtrak Northeast's Twitter account.

Biddeford Police have not released the identities of the victims. We will bring you the latest information as more details emerge.