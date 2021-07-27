2 people seriously burned after throwing accelerant on fire, officials say

YARMOUTH, Maine — A man and woman in Yarmouth suffered serious burns Tuesday night after accelerant was thrown on a backyard fire at a house on Ashland Ave. in Yarmouth.
According to Yarmouth fire chief Michael Robitaille, the 75-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by Lifeflight and is in critical condition from burns. The 70-year-old man is also in serious condition with burns on his legs.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene. NEWS CENTER Maine is also there gathering more details.
This story will be updated.