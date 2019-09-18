HOWLAND, Maine — Two people died Monday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Howland.

The spokesman for the Dept. of Public Safety, Steve McCausland, says both victims were in the same vehicle and a third passenger was injured.

Troopers said the crash likely happened due to the driver falling asleep.

They also said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Witnesses told troopers they saw a 2004 Chevrolet pickup drift into the median before abruptly veering back across both lanes and into the ditch on the right side of the road.

They said the truck overturned, ejecting two of the passengers.

McCausland said the driver, Michael Dentico, 63, of Arundel, died at the scene. Jacqueline Gordon, 66, of Ellsworth, died while being brought to the hospital. Tammy Dentico, 43, of Arundel had minor injuries.

