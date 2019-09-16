HOWLAND, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Howland Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the vehicle involved overturned at mile 217, which is near the Howland exit. They said the driver was thrown out and died at the scene.

There were two passengers in the vehicle and troopers said one of them also died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Names of the people involved were not released.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes.

State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.