2 people found dead in Limington home after fire

Police say a man who had been missing has been located and they are 'interviewing him at this point.' He may have lived in the home, according to police.

LIMINGTON, Maine — Two people were found dead in a home in Limington Thursday morning.

During a press conference Thursday, Maine State Police Sgt. Chris Harriman said it appears to be a man and a woman. Harriman said police are now "interviewing" a man who possibly lived at the home.

Harriman said emergency officials responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at a home at 259 Hardscrabble Rd. shortly after 5 a.m. Fire personnel from Limington, Hollis, and Standish responded and found the two bodies, according to Harriman. Officials from the York County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, and office of the state fire marshal then responded.

Harriman said a man who had been missing has been located and police are "interviewing him at this point." Harriman said it is related to the incident on Hardscrabble Road and that the man possibly lived in the home.

As of 11:30 a.m., Harriman said police had not done any evidence collection yet and had only done a quick, cursory search that led them to the bodies. The Maine State Police Department's Evidence Response Team will be going through the home on Thursday.

Harriman said autopsies of the bodies will likely be conducted by the office of the chief medical examiner on Friday.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Hardscrabble Road is shut down and is expected to be for most of Thursday while investigators and evidence response technicians investigate the scene.