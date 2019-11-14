GREENBUSH, Maine — The 2 people found dead on the Springs Bridge Road in Greenbush on Wednesday have been identified.

Police say 60-year-old Mark Buchanan and 51-year-old Leah Watson both from Greenbush, were taken to the Medical Examiners office in Augusta.

Maine State Police were called to a residence after a neighbor became concerned and alerted authorities.

Police believe the deaths are drug-related and there is no threat to the public. Authorities are waiting for test results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, police said and anyone with information about the incident should call Bangor Regional Communication at 207-973-3700 and ask for Trooper Gregory Ramp.

RELATED: Missing Raymond man found living in woods

RELATED: Missing Westbrook man found dead