2 people dead in Turner 'incident,' including Lewiston area teacher, according to Lewiston superintendent

TURNER, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating an incident at a home in Turner Friday morning.

A call came in for help at a home on Knight Farm Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Police have not yet confirmed any information, but deputies are on the scene.

Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC) Director Rob Callahan said in a letter to the LRTC community that one of the school's nursing instructors and her husband died in the incident. Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote a similar message on the school district's website Friday morning, and also included Callahan's letter.

"Tragic news for our LRTC family today. We unexpectedly lost a great teacher to an incident in Turner, ME last night," Langlais wrote. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to all those impacted."

The road is still closed but it appears people who live on Knight Farm Road are allowed to go back and forth. Still no additional information from police #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/UrPr1Huvbu — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 12, 2021

Police did tell us they expect to release information later in the day.