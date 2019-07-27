Two people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire in Sanford Friday night.

Steve Cutter, Assistant Fire Chief for the Sanford Fire Department, said the department began responding to alarms for a fire around 8:20 p.m. at 17 Washington Street in Sanford.

17 Washington Street is an apartment building. The fire, which was deemed second alarm, was on the third floor.

Cutter said crews rescued two people from the building during the fire. The first person was found in the apartment where the fire was happening. The second person was found in the stairwell and needed help getting out.

One of the victims was taken to Maine Medical Center, and the other was taken to a hospital in Sanford.

One of the responding firefighters was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Cutter said the fire was put out within 30 minutes. He added that the most difficult part of managing the fire was the extensive amount of smoke.

Because of water damage, crews had to cut power to the building, and as a result, it will not be habitable Friday night. The Red Cross is helping the 24 people who will not have a place to stay.

Cutter said he anticipates the apartment building will be reopened tomorrow.

Sanford Fire Marshall and the State Fire Marshall will be investigating.